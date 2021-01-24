Bucs seal win over Packers with controversial pass interference call

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced to the Super Bowl with a win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, and a pass interference call helped them seal the victory.

The Packers needed a stop trailing 31-26 with less than two minutes remaining, and it looked like they got it when Brady threw an incomplete pass on 3rd-and-4. A late flag came in, however, and Packers defensive back Kevin King was called for pass interference. You can see the play below:

Replays of the Pass Interference call. pic.twitter.com/pUv2ajQOfo — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 24, 2021

Very few flags were thrown throughout the game, and many fans felt the officials should have let that go. But King clearly grabbed ahold of Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson’s jersey.

The penalty gave the Bucs an automatic first down, and they were basically able to ice the game after that. Packers fans will likely be far more furious about head coach Matt LaFleur’s insane late-game decision than they are about the PI call.