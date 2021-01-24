Bucs LB Shaq Barrett says Aaron Rodgers held the ball too long

Shaq Barrett was a terror to Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, and he thinks he knows why.

Barrett had five tackles, three sacks, and four quarterback hits in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in the conference championship game. He was interviewed by FOX after the game and offered an explanation for how he was able to get to Rodgers.

“We knew we could affect the game because Aaron Rodgers gives us a chance to get to him. He holds the ball, he wants to make the big play. We took advantage of the opportunities. It might look easy, but it’s not easy! A lot of work goes into it, for sure,” Barrett said.

Despite the sacks, Rodgers still had nice stats in the game. He went 33/48 for 346 yards and three touchdown passes, though he turned the ball over twice.

Ultimately, the Packers made a terrible decision to kick a field goal late, and it cost them.

This is Barrett’s second season with the Bucs, and he’s already headed to a Super Bowl, for a chance to win his second.