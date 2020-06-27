Bucs DT Vita Vea to miss some time after undergoing hand surgery

Vita Vea will miss some time after undergoing hand surgery recently.

The Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud reported on Saturday that Vea underwent a minor procedure on his hand a few weeks ago for an unspecified injury. Stroud says Vea is expected to miss some time to start training camp but not be limited for the regular season.

Vea, 25, was a first-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2018 and anchors the middle of Tampa Bay’s defensive line. He played 66 percent of the team’s defensive snaps last season and saw time on special teams.

Vea had 35 tackles (four for a loss) and 2.5 sacks last season. He also caught a touchdown pass. Vea is entering the third year of his rookie contract, which was for $15.82 million over four years.

Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul, William Gholston and Rakeem Nunez-Roches will join Vea along Tampa Bay’s defensive line.