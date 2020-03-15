Calais Campbell to be traded from Jaguars to Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have made a major addition to their defense ahead of free agency, as they have reached an agreement to acquire star defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Campbell will be sent to Baltimore in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 33-year-old is in the process of working out a contract extension with the Ravens.

Jaguars and Ravens have agreed to a trade in principle that would send Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell to Baltimore for a 2020 fifth-round pick, per sources. Campbell will try to finalize an extension with Baltimore. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

Campbell appeared in all 16 games in each of the three seasons he was with the Jaguars, and he was one of the anchors of their defense. He had 6.5 sacks in 2019 and 31.5 in three years with the Jags.

The Jaguars recently placed the franchise tag on star defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue, though it is clear he wants out of Jacksonville. Trading Campbell is likely just the first of many significant changes for the Jaguars this offseason.