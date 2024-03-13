Calvin Ridley signs massive deal with surprising team in free agency

Calvin Ridley has signed a massive deal in free agency, and he is leaving for a surprising team.

Ridley is joining the Tennessee Titans on a 4-year, $92 million deal that includes $50 million guaranteed. Most of the talk was that Ridley would either return to the Jacksonville Jaguars or possibly head to the Patriots. But the Titans came out of nowhere and snagged the receiver.

Ridley was a first-round pick by the Falcons in 2018. He started off his career strong with over 800 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, while scoring 17 touchdowns those years. Then in 2020 he broke out with 90 catches for 1,374 yards and 9 touchdowns.

But Ridley missed most of the 2021 season after stepping away due to mental health reasons. And then he was suspended the entire 2022 season for a gambling violation.

Last year with Jacksonville, Ridley reminded fans of what he can do. He had 76 catches for 1,016 yards and 8 TDs with the Jags. Ridley went over 100 yards in both games against the Titans, which may have stuck with Tennessee GM Ran Carthon.

The Titans now have another receiving option to join Treylon Burks and DeAndre Hopkins as the team moves away from Derrick Henry as their offense’s focal point.