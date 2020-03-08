Cardale Jones benched five weeks into XFL season

Cardale Jones was one of the biggest names to join the XFL. Five weeks into the season, he’s already been benched.

Jones threw his seventh interception of the season early in the DC Defenders’ Week 5 game against St. Louis, and was promptly benched as a result.

After two possessions today and one interception today, Cardale Jones — one of the XFL's best-known names — is now on the bench. Tyree Jackson in at QB. — Tom Schad (@Tom_Schad) March 8, 2020

Tyree Jackson, Jones’ replacement, came in and threw a touchdown pass, likely solidifying his hold on the job.

The XFL probably hoped for more from one of its big-name players. It’s worse for Jones, who certainly isn’t going to get any NFL looks if he’s being benched in the XFL.

Jones has no regrets over the career choices he’s made. He’s not done in the XFL, either, and could win his job back. This was definitely a significant setback, though.