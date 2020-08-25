Cardinals make Budda Baker highest-paid safety in NFL history

Budda Baker has played just three seasons in the NFL, and the Arizona Cardinals safety is already the highest-paid player in league history at his position.

The Cardinals have signed Baker to a four-year, $59 million contract extension. The $14.75 million average annual salary makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. Baker’s agent confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the deal is done.

Baker has quickly become one of the best strong safeties in football. His 104 solo tackles last season were more than any other player in the NFL. Baker ranked fourth in the league with 147 total tackles. He also has 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in three seasons.

While Baker has shown off his Matrix-like athleticism at times, he has yet to record his first NFL interception. That just gives him one more milestone to look forward to as he collects his record paycheck.