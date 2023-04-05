Cardinals respond to allegations from suspension whistleblower

The Arizona Cardinals have issued a detailed response to some troubling allegations that were made by a former team employee.

Former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough recently filed an arbitration demand with the NFL in which he claimed he was provided a “burner phone” to communicate with ex-Cardinals general manager Steve Keim when Keim was suspended in 2018. According to the complaint, which was obtained by The Athletic, McDonough was subjected to “illegal and retaliatory mistreatment and abuse” from Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill after McDonough objected to the burner phone scheme.

Keim, who is no longer with the Cardinals, was suspended in July 2018 after he was arrested for extreme DUI. McDonough claims burner phones were distributed to top team executives at the direction of Bidwill so the execs could communicate with Keim during the five weeks he was prohibited from having any contact with the Cardinals. McDonough says both he and former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks objected to the idea.

McDonough claims in the complaint that he was demoted in addition to being “bullied, belittled, and criticized” by Bidwill after McDonough opposed to the burner phone scheme.

In a lengthy response, Cardinals external public relations advisor Jim McCarthy called McDonough’s claims “wildly false, reckless, and an opportunistic ploy for financial gain.” The Cardinals also said McDonough had difficulties in his personal life and often displayed “volatile demeanor toward colleagues.”

The Cardinals also said in their response that they recently were made aware of “disturbing allegations of extreme domestic violence” against McDonough.

As for the Keim burner phone scheme, the Cardinals say a former executive tried to implement that plan and Bidwill “took swift action” to put a stop to it.

McDonough is seeking unspecified damages for breach of contract, retaliation against a whistleblower, intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation. The Cardinals say they will welcome the opportunity to set the record straight if there is an arbitration process.