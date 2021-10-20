 Skip to main content
Case Keenum has funny comment about spot start for Browns

October 20, 2021
by Grey Papke

Case Keenum on the field

Case Keenum will step in for the injured Baker Mayfield Thursday night, and there is no doubt the veteran quarterback is ready for the challenge.

Keenum had a pretty funny take on Wednesday when discussing his backup duties. The journeyman quarterback admitted he’s stepped in on late notice so many times in his career that it’s become his calling card.

Keenum isn’t wrong, to be fair. Only once in his career has the 33-year-old made a full complement of starts in a season. This will be the eighth time in the last nine seasons, however, that he’s made at least one start. It’ll be the sixth organization he’s done it for, too.

Admittedly, some ex-teammates might say Keenum’s method of introduction makes him out to be cold and closed-off. In this situation, it’s unlikely to be a problem, with Keenum in his second year with Cleveland.

Photo: Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) after the game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

