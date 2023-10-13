Interesting reason explains CBS’ top announcing team calling Raiders-Patriots

Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders almost certainly will not be an AFC Championship preview, and many are wondering why CBS is sending their top broadcasting crew to cover it. There is apparently a very specific reason for that.

As Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald explained, the network that is covering the Super Bowl typically likes to do a “dry run” during the regular season at the stadium where the big game is being held. Super Bowl LVIII, which CBS will carry, will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this year.

This is inside baseball, but for those like Mark and me who wonder about such media things, the lead team of the network that has the Super Bowl always likes to do dry run from that stadium during the season. Thus, Nantz and Romo doing NE at Vegas to small audience Sunday https://t.co/iXgjbSBOUR — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 11, 2023

That is likely why we will hear Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call for the matchup between the 1-4 Patriots and 2-3 Raiders. Of course, there could be other reasons as well.

Even with New England playing horribly this season and the Raiders not much better, there are plenty of intriguing storylines for Sunday’s game. Bill Belichick will once again be coaching against Josh McDaniels, who used to work under the Patriots coach as an offensive coordinator. Ex-Pats quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be under center for Las Vegas.

Former Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also plays for the Raiders now. Meyers signed a 3-year, $31 million deal with his new team last offseason. The contract is similar to what the Patriots chose to give JuJu Smith-Schuster rather than Meyers, so the receiver will likely have some added motivation.

Of course, there is also the revenge factor for the Patriots. The Raiders beat them last year on one of the most mind-boggling plays in NFL history, and Meyers was at the center of it.

There may be some bad football played in Las Vegas on Sunday, but there will certainly be plenty for Nantz and Romo to talk about.