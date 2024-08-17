CFL receiver had the most epic house call after missed FG

Montreal Alouettes wide receiver James Letcher Jr. on Friday cemented his place in CFL highlight reels for years to come with an absolutely electric house call.

The Alouettes were down 17-13 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders early in the fourth quarter at Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Riders kicker Brett Lauther set up for a 38-yard field goal for a chance to extend the home team’s lead back up to seven. But Lauther’s kick was wide right and landed in the hands of Letcher in the end zone.

Letcher initially got some timely blocks as he scampered along the sideline. Then once he got to his team’s 40, the former Division II wideout turned on the jets all the way to the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown.

HOUSE CALL FOR THE @MTLAlouettes. WHAT A RETURN 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/SlhwtZ2NN3 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 17, 2024

The camerawork during Letcher’s run made the play feel that much more exciting for spectators. The visual of all the green jerseys chasing him from behind was truly a sight to behold.

Lauther had failed to convert on two field goal attempts earlier in the game, which probably tipped off Letcher to be ready for a potential third miss.

The Riders kicker missed a fourth field goal later in the game as the Alouettes escaped with a 27-24 victory.