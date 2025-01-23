Did Chargers player fall for the Kay Adams Curse?

Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson seems to think that his teammate, JK Dobbins, fell for the Kay Adams Curse.

Dobbins was a guest on the “Up and Adams” show on Thursday. Host Kay Adams was stumping for the Chargers to re-sign Dobbins, who is an unrestricted free agent.

Dobbins was smiling along as Adams talked him up and suggested the Chargers re-sign him. Take a look at the running back’s smile throughout the video clip:

Does upcoming free agent RB @Jkdobbins22 want to remain with the #Chargers??? "Yes I do. I love the Chargers. Hopefully everything gets worked out." @heykayadams @chargers | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/cnSZAjyTyQ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 23, 2025

Jefferson said the video clip and responded via social media. He teased Dobbins for smiling so hard during the interview.

Bro why are you cheesing so hard lmao tf @Jkdobbins22 https://t.co/GGEHkv1kz3 — Tony Jefferson (@Tljefferson23) January 23, 2025

Adams saw where the conversation was going and steered it back on track, saying Dobbins was smiling so hard because “HE LOVES LIFE.” Jefferson responded by backing off.

Jefferson was implying that Dobbins could not contain his crush on Adams. He wouldn’t be the first person accused of going gaga over Adams during an interview.

Rizz God Shams shoots his shot at Kay Adams 😂 (via @UpAndAdamsShow)pic.twitter.com/mFBj9VbUOH — Guru (@DrGuru_) February 2, 2023

As far as Dobbins and the Chargers go, the AFC West team should strongly consider a reunion. Dobbins rushed for 905 yards and 9 touchdowns this season while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also had 32 catches for 153 yards. It was Dobbins’ best season since his productive 2020 rookie season with the Ravens.