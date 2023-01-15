Chargers need to fire Brandon Staley, hire Sean Payton

If there is one positive from the Los Angeles Chargers’ collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night, it’s that it could lead to a perfect coaching change.

The Chargers allowed Brandon Staley to return as head coach for this season even though he completely botched a tie situation with the Raiders last year and cost his team a playoff spot. This year, he played Mike Williams in Week 18 and the talented wide receiver suffered an injury that knocked him out for the playoff game. Then Staley presided over a 27-0 collapse in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs.

Staley is a good defensive coordinator, but he lacks the skills necessary to effectively make big-picture decisions and coach an entire team well. He is not a good head coach, and the Chargers are too talented of a team to not have better coaching.

Blowing a 27-0 lead in the playoffs is not a good thing. But if this leads the Chargers to fire Staley and hire Sean Payton, then that will be a net plus.

Payton is a proven head coach with a talent for coaching offenses. The Chargers already have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, and they have some great weapons in Austin Ekeler, Williams and Keenan Allen. They have a stacked defense as well with Joey Bosa, Derwin James and Khalil Mack.

Payton and the Chargers would be the perfect fit. The Chargers need to make it happen.