Chargers share update on Justin Herbert’s injury status for Week 3

September 23, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) speaks following training camp activities at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers on Friday shared an update on the injury status for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert suffered a fractured rib cartilage during his team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday. The Chargers on Friday listed Herbert’s status for Week 3’s game at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars as questionable.

Herbert did not throw in front of the media during the open portion of practice Friday. Instead, Chase Daniel took the repetitions with the first-team offense.

Herbert seemed to term himself a game-time decision.

Though Herbert appears to be a game-time decision, the point spread shifted for the game shifted on Friday to make the Chargers less of a favorite. The point spread shift indicates the sportsbooks do not expect Herbert to play.

