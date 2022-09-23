Chargers share update on Justin Herbert’s injury status for Week 3

The Los Angeles Chargers on Friday shared an update on the injury status for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert suffered a fractured rib cartilage during his team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday. The Chargers on Friday listed Herbert’s status for Week 3’s game at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars as questionable.

Herbert did not throw in front of the media during the open portion of practice Friday. Instead, Chase Daniel took the repetitions with the first-team offense.

Justin Herbert is not throwing today during period of practice open to media. Chase Daniel taking first team reps for routes against air. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 23, 2022

Herbert seemed to term himself a game-time decision.

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert says he doesn’t know if he will play Sunday, “that decision will be made Sunday.” — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) September 23, 2022

Though Herbert appears to be a game-time decision, the point spread shifted for the game shifted on Friday to make the Chargers less of a favorite. The point spread shift indicates the sportsbooks do not expect Herbert to play.