Charvarius Ward mocked Ja’Marr Chase with griddy dance before getting burned

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Charvarius Ward’s decision to celebrate in front of Ja’Marr Chase was a shortsighted one.

Ward’s Chiefs were leading the Cincinnati Bengals 21-7 in the second quarter on Sunday. After breaking up a first down pass intended for Chase, Ward celebrated by doing Chase’s “griddy” dance. The celebration looked silly though when Chase caught a touchdown on Ward just a few plays later.

charvarius ward hit the griddy just to get mossed by Jamarr Chase 2 plays later lol pic.twitter.com/hPz4Nliw2Q — MF⚜️(7-10) (@GOATED_WF) January 2, 2022

Chase finished with 11 catches for 266 yards and 3 touchdowns in the game, while his Bengals won 34-31.

Ward looks terrible after the fact for his celebrations given how big of a game Chase had. But the fourth-year cornerback told former Bengals lineman Willie Anderson over Twitter that he wasn’t going to stop dancing.

Imma keep dancing big dawg.. I’m in the league & I’m gone keep better & going up. — Charvarius Ward (@itslilmooney) January 2, 2022

Confidence in a football player is necessary. Poorly-timed celebrations, though, are a different thing.