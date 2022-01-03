 Skip to main content
Charvarius Ward mocked Ja’Marr Chase with griddy dance before getting burned

January 2, 2022
by Larry Brown

Charvarius Ward does a dance

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Charvarius Ward’s decision to celebrate in front of Ja’Marr Chase was a shortsighted one.

Ward’s Chiefs were leading the Cincinnati Bengals 21-7 in the second quarter on Sunday. After breaking up a first down pass intended for Chase, Ward celebrated by doing Chase’s “griddy” dance. The celebration looked silly though when Chase caught a touchdown on Ward just a few plays later.

Chase finished with 11 catches for 266 yards and 3 touchdowns in the game, while his Bengals won 34-31.

Ward looks terrible after the fact for his celebrations given how big of a game Chase had. But the fourth-year cornerback told former Bengals lineman Willie Anderson over Twitter that he wasn’t going to stop dancing.

Confidence in a football player is necessary. Poorly-timed celebrations, though, are a different thing.

