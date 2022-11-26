Chicago Bears give hint about Justin Fields’ status for Week 12

The Chicago Bears on Saturday seemed to give a hint about Justin Fields’ status for the team’s Week 12 game at the New York Jets.

The Bears elevated third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman from their practice squad to their active roster.

The #Bears are elevating QB Nathan Peterman to the active roster today. They haven’t ruled Justin Fields out and could keep him in play until game time but it’s certainly feeling like Trevor Siemian could be the QB against the #Jets tomorrow. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 26, 2022

Adding Peterman to the active roster indicates that the Bears have serious concerns about Fields’ availability for the game.

Fields is a game-time decision due to a separated non-throwing shoulder. If he can’t play, Trevor Siemian would start in the game for Chicago. Siemian is in his first season with the Bears. The 30-year-old saw action in six games with the Saints last season, passing for 1,154 yards, 11 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

The Jets are benching Zach Wilson for Mike White this week. The Peterman news could signal that Sunday’s game will be a matchup for two backup quarterbacks.