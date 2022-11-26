 Skip to main content
Chicago Bears give hint about Justin Fields’ status for Week 12

November 26, 2022
by Larry Brown
Justin Fields with a headband on

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears on Saturday seemed to give a hint about Justin Fields’ status for the team’s Week 12 game at the New York Jets.

The Bears elevated third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman from their practice squad to their active roster.

Adding Peterman to the active roster indicates that the Bears have serious concerns about Fields’ availability for the game.

Fields is a game-time decision due to a separated non-throwing shoulder. If he can’t play, Trevor Siemian would start in the game for Chicago. Siemian is in his first season with the Bears. The 30-year-old saw action in six games with the Saints last season, passing for 1,154 yards, 11 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

The Jets are benching Zach Wilson for Mike White this week. The Peterman news could signal that Sunday’s game will be a matchup for two backup quarterbacks.

Chicago BearsJustin Fields
