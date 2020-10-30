Chiefs’ Chris Jones has laughable comment about winless Jets

Chris Jones had a laughable comment about the New York Jets, though his comments were very respectful.

Jones’ 6-1 Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the 0-7 Jets on Sunday. Jones was asked about the dangers of overlooking a team just because they are winless. Jones spoke about the dangers and then talked up the Jets, calling them a “very good football team.”

Chris Jones on the Jets: "That's a very good football team. People forget that because they haven't won a game.'' — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) October 29, 2020

People couldn’t get enough of the comment because of how bad the Jets have been this season. Not only are the Jets the only winless team in the league, but their point differential is -118, which is more than 50 points worse than any other team. They have only scored 85 points all season, which is by far the fewest in the league.

Even though fans were getting laughs from the comment, when you watch the video, Jones comes across great.

Chris Jones says the Chiefs aren't overlooking the Jets: "That's a very good football team. Sam Darnold, he doesn't get the credit, but he's a very, very good quarterback." pic.twitter.com/UqHpCtY31F — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 29, 2020

Jones has the perfect attitude. He is respecting his opponent, which decreases the chances of them being upset by an inferior team.