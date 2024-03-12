 Skip to main content
Chiefs lose All-Pro to Texans in free agency

March 11, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The helmet of the Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have kept most of their Super Bowl core intact. But the team couldn’t keep everybody.

The Chiefs’ All-Pro punter Tommy Townsend is signing a 2-year, $6 million deal with the Houston Texans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Florida alum signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He has served as the Chiefs’ primary punter for 66 of the team’s last 67 games.

Townsend punted 59 times for Kansas City last season, averaging 47.1 yards per punt. He downed 20 of his punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

With Townsend no longer on the team, former top punting prospect Matt Araiza becomes the lone punter on the Chiefs’ roster.

Araiza had been embroiled in a legal battle ever since the Buffalo Bills selected him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The charges against Araiza have since been dropped.

Araiza, who earned the nickname “Punt God” in college for his incredibly powerful kicks, signed with the Chiefs last month.

Araiza went viral back in 2022 for uncorking a wild 82-yard punt during a Bills preseason game (video here).

