Chiefs make decision on former 1st-round pick’s fifth-year option

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a decision on their fifth-year contract option for Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

NFL teams had until Tuesday to decide if they wanted to exercise the fifth-year option for their for 2020 first-round draft picks. The Chiefs did not exercise their option for Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire had a big role with the team as a rookie in 2020, but his playing time has steadily decreased since then. After having 803 rushing yards and 297 receiving yards plus five touchdowns as a rookie, Edwards-Helaire posted just 453 yards last season. He played in 10 games and was a healthy scratch for the Super Bowl due to his decreased role.

Isiah Pacheco became the Chiefs’ lead back last season, and he will almost certainly continue in that role in 2023. The team also is likely to re-sign Jerick McKinnon, which would relegate Edwards-Helaire to third on the team’s depth chart. Kansas City did not add a running back in the draft.

Barring a huge turnaround in 2023, the best thing for Edwards-Helaire might be finding a new team for the 2024 season.