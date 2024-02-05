Chiefs’ Rashee Rice gets great sendoff from his neighbors

Kansas City Chiefs fans have been lining the streets to wish players good luck as they head off to yet another Super Bowl, and wide receiver Rashee Rice was among those who received a great sendoff.

Rice shared a video on social media Sunday that showed his neighbors holding signs and waving to him as he drove to the airport for the Chiefs’ trip to Las Vegas.

KC always shows up♥️💛 @RiceRashee11 neighborhood showing him love as he leaves to board for Vegas‼️🥹 #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/4ZUpiaSP97 — Jenna (@jennaxkc) February 4, 2024

Rice wasn’t the only player who got the royal treatment. Some photos also circulated of a smiling Willie Gay Jr. driving through his neighborhood as his neighbors wished him well.

@WillieGayJr … I saw some posts on Facebook of his neighborhood doing the same! pic.twitter.com/OfKhaMSpnP — KC MIZ (@kctigergal) February 4, 2024

The Chiefs are hoping to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII to win their second straight championship and third in the last five years. It is good to see that their fans are not growing tired of all the success.

Rice, a second-round draft pick, had a great rookie season with 79 catches for 938 yards and 7 touchdowns. He had 8 catches in last week’s AFC Championship Game win over the Baltimore Ravens and has 20 receptions 223 yards and a score in three playoff games. The former SMU star could play a big role in the Super Bowl.