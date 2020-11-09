Chris Carson hilariously fires back at fantasy football owners

NFL players who are forced to sit out games due to injury often have to hear from their fantasy “owners,” and Chris Carson took the time to respond to some of his on Sunday. The Seattle Seahawks running back’s approach was quite entertaining.

Carson was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a foot injury, which marked the second straight week he missed. He received a few direct messages from fantasy owners on Instagram calling him out for not playing, so he decided to fire back.

As you can see in screenshots shared by Total Frat Move, one Instagram follower called Carson a “p—y” and told him to tape his foot up and get in the game. Carson responded by telling the fan “f– yo fantasy team” and challenging him to make the running back play. The fan then asked for Carson’s address, so Carson provided it.

Another fan had a similar message, and Carson shared almost the exact same response. The funny part is he responded during Seattle’s game against Buffalo, though Carson did not travel with the team.

Carson seemed to be enjoying the hate, but we have seen other players take it more seriously when fantasy owners call them out over injuries. While we don’t blame him for having fun with his DMs, fans that complain about their fantasy teams like that really aren’t worthy of a response.

