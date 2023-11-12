Christian McCaffrey has hilarious reaction to end of touchdown streak

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey saw his historic touchdown streak get snapped in Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, prompting a pretty funny response.

McCaffrey entered Sunday’s game having scored at least one touchdown in 17 consecutive games, tying Lenny Moore for the all-time record. Ultimately, McCaffrey was unable to make it 18, even though the 49ers won 34-3 and the Niners ran several plays at the goal line late in the fourth quarter to try to get the running back his score.

McCaffrey was asked about the end of the streak, and he jokingly gave a scathing assessment of his performance.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey on not being able to extend his potentially record breaking TD streak: “Yeah, I suck. Everyone else on the team scored except for me.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B65uC4QLSf — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 12, 2023

“Yeah, I suck. Everyone else on the team scored except for me,” McCaffrey joked.

McCaffrey was exaggerating, but Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle did all score in Sunday’s win. Of course, McCaffrey made plenty of contributions, getting 16 carries for 95 yards to go with six receptions for 47 yards.

The star running back will get the chance to start a new streak in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.