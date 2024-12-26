CJ Stroud shares his reaction to being booed by Texans fans

Houston Texans fans were rightfully disgusted with their team’s performance on Christmas Day, and quarterback CJ Stroud had no issue with the way they expressed it.

The Texans fell to the Ravens on Tuesday by a score of 31-2 in front of their home fans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. There were numerous points throughout the game where boos rained down on Stroud and company.

Texans fans are not pleased with that series and punt pic.twitter.com/GuDygNnIuT — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) December 25, 2024

Following the loss, Stroud was asked for his thoughts on being booed at home. He said he understood the reaction.

“People are entitled to their opinions and they care about the game. Their emotions matter, so I understand,” Stroud said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “This is not my first time and it probably won’t be my last. This is not something to internalize and point the finger at yourself but it is something that you can use to motivate you, to not want those moments anymore.”

Stroud has had a tough sophomore season, and Wednesday’s game was no exception. He finished 17/31 for 185 yards and an interception. After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, Stroud has just 19 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions in 16 games this year.

The good news for the Texans is they have clinched the AFC South division and are locked into the No. 4 seed in the conference. Their performance on Christmas was not the gift many fans hoped it would be, but Stroud will have a chance to make things right in the playoffs.