Could Cleveland Browns cut Nick Chubb?

Nick Chubb has been one of the best running backs in the NFL since being drafted in the second round by the Cleveland Browns in 2018. That’s why the Browns gave Chubb a 3-year, $36 million deal in 2021. But it’s possible the team will look into cutting the young running back this offseason.

Sports media outlets have been publishing lists of cut candidates now that the Super Bowl is over and free agency is upcoming. Interestingly, both NFL.com and The Athletic listed Chubb as a potential cut candidate for the Browns.

Chubb has a $15.8 million salary cap charge for the 2024 season. He would only count for a $4 million dead cap hit if he were to be cut.

Why might the Browns consider cutting Chubb? They are projected to be over the salary cap currently and would save nearly $12 million by cutting Chubb.

The 28-year-old is also coming off a knee injury that ended his season after two games. He is recovering from two surgeries, so there would be obvious questions about his ability coming off such an injury.

Cutting Chubb would not be an easy move considering what the former Georgia running back has meant to the franchise and its fans. Chubb made four straight Pro Bowls from 2019-2022. He averaged 1,336 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns per season during that span and was regarded as one of the best running backs in the league.

Though Cleveland could consider cutting Chubb, a more likely outcome would be the two sides agreeing to a restructured deal.