Look: Colts fan sent smart message to team with awesome hat

Jonathan Taylor has been the best running back in the NFL this season, and one Indianapolis Colts fan wanted to make sure the team didn’t forget that on Sunday.

During Indy’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a Colts fan was spotted at Lucas Oil Stadium wearing a hat that said “RUN THE DAMN BALL.”

Taylor entered Sunday’s game with 1,122 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns. He’s a legitimate MVP candidate, so there’s no excuse for the Colts to not give him the ball. Frank Reich has been criticized in the past for abandoning Taylor and the run game. Hopefully he hangs a photo of that fan on the wall in his office.