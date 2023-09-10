Colts make heads-up play to score on bizarre fumble return

The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a bizarre scoop-and-score play in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars thanks to some heads-up play.

Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner was credited with a 26-yard fumble recovery after a Trevor Lawrence fumble, but the play was much stranger than it looks on the surface. Lawrence lost the football while going back to pass, but the majority of those on the field seemed to think it was an incomplete pass. Rookie running back Tank Bigsby picked up the ball but made no move to do anything with it.

Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin then made a very heads-up play. Franklin realized the play had not been blown dead and knocked the ball out of Bigsby’s hand. Buckner then picked it up and returned it for the touchdown.

This might be the weirdest scoop and score ever 😳 📺: #JAXvsIND on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn pic.twitter.com/tWz4xGOjPU — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2023

The play was upheld on replay review, and the Colts took the lead on the score.

Bigsby, playing in his first regular season game, learned an important lesson here: unless there is a whistle, keep playing. He thought the pass was incomplete, but no signal was made. The Colts were aware of that, and essentially got a free touchdown by being more alert than their opponents.