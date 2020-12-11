‘I think that door’s closed’ – Colts owner does not see Andrew Luck returning

Andrew Luck has not played since retiring ahead of the 2019 NFL season. His last NFL game was nearly two years ago.

Luck has maintained a low profile ever since then, and it does not seem likely that he will end up returning.

NFL Media’s Mike Silver spoke with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay for an interview and asked him about the chances of Luck returning. The Colts would retain Luck’s rights if the quarterback were to make a comeback, but Irsay does not see that happening.

“You know, I don’t think so — I really don’t,” Irsay said when asked if he thought Luck would return. “I think that door’s closed.”

Luck hasn’t made any headlines over the past two seasons and has been quiet. That doesn’t portend a comeback. Even his father, who was the commissioner of the XFL, said he didn’t see any eagerness from his son to return.

Luck was worn out by injuries and rehab when he retired at 29. Though the decision was tough, teammates say he is happy now with his family and raising his 1-year-old daughter.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-BY 3.0