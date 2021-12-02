Could Al Michaels return to ‘Monday Night Football’?

Beginning in 1986, Al Michaels spent 20 seasons serving as the lead play-by-play announcer for ABC’s Monday Night Football. In 2006, Michaels moved from ABC to NBC, while Monday Night Football moved from ABC to ESPN.

Currently, Michaels works Sunday Night Football for NBC but that will change next season. The network plans to replace Michaels with Mike Tirico as the full-time SNF play-by-play announcer, moving Michaels to Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast.

But there is an off-chance scenario in which Michaels moves on from NBC and their Amazon syndication.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post notes that Michaels’ current contract expires following Super Bowl LVI in February. His plans after that? They’re uncertain and could include a shift to ESPN and a return to Monday Night Football.

Michaels’ current contract ends after he calls the Super Bowl this February in his hometown of Los Angeles. He may not make a final decision until after that game. The only other possibility that could emerge is if ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” were to change its main booth again. Michaels has given no indications he wants to retire.

As things sit, Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick handle the call on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. The Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli, also host the alternate viewing “ManningCast” on select Monday nights.

In order for Michaels to sneak back in, ESPN would have to scrap their announce team yet again. And while it’s not outside the realm of possibility, it remains unlikely. Adding a kink to the chain is Michaels’ future. The 77-year-old hasn’t announced plans to retire, but he is given select weeks off throughout the year where Tirico takes over for him.

It would be nostalgic for many to have Michaels return to Monday Night Football, but an overwhelming number of pieces would have to fall into place for that to occur.

Image: Aug 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Network television commentator Al Michaels before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports.