Former Cowboys Super Bowl winner Golden Richards dies at 73

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Golden Richards died due to congestive heart failure on Friday at his home in Murray, Utah. Richards was 73 years old.

Richards, who played six seasons with the Cowboys, had already been dealing with health issues stemming from several surgeries to repair a broken hip, according to Jay Drew of Deseret News. Richards had broken his hip on Christmas Day 2022 and had undergone four surgeries since then.

Sad to learn that my favorite Cowboys player as a kid passed away today. Rest in peace Golden Richards. He was only 73. Damn. pic.twitter.com/dwk7nqGpEH — Hi Mrs Loopner (@toddhiett) February 24, 2024

Richards was a second-round selection by the Cowboys in 1973. He played five full seasons in Dallas before being traded to the Chicago Bears one game into the 1978 campaign.

Richards caught 90 passes for 1,650 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns as a member of the Cowboys.

Richards is remembered for making key plays during the Cowboys’ playoff runs in 1975 and 1977. He made a 32-yard touchdown grab from Roger Staubach during Dallas’ 1977 NFC Championship Game victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Richards scored on a memorable 29-yard TD throw from running back Robert Newhouse to help the Cowboys win Super Bowl XII over the Denver Broncos

#RIPGoldenRichards

Super Bowl XII

Robert Newhouse throws a TD pass to Golden Richards#DallasCowboys

pic.twitter.com/xq0NdT7L5O — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) February 24, 2024

Richards played one more season with the Bears in 1979 and was part of the Broncos’ roster in 1980. He finished his 7-year playing career with with 122 receptions for 2,136 yards and 17 touchdowns.