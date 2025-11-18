Jerry Jones looked downright giddy after Quinnen Williams got his first sack as a Cowboy

Dallas Cowboys acquisition Quinnen Williams gave Jerry Jones a big reason to smile on Monday night.

Jones masterminded the Cowboys’ acquisition of Williams from the New York Jets at the NFL trade deadline. With Dallas on a bye in Week 10, the Cowboys owner had to wait a little bit to see the All-Pro defensive tackle in action.

Williams did not take long to make an impact in Monday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. He rumbled through the Raiders’ offensive line early in the second quarter and chased down quarterback Geno Smith for a sack.

The ESPN broadcast panned to Jones in the stands. The 83-year-old owner looked on with childlike excitement as Williams celebrated his first sack in a Cowboys uniform.

Jerry Jones was very happy after Quinnen Williams' first sack with the Cowboys. #NFL #MNF pic.twitter.com/Dm7rDnjb8a — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 18, 2025

Jerry Jones after Quinnen Williams’ first sack as a Cowboy pic.twitter.com/XywHy8Wt1P — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 18, 2025

Few things make Jerry Jones happier than validation, particularly on his football acumen.

The Cowboys traded quite a hefty package to land Williams from the Jets, which placed a bright spotlight on the three-time Pro Bowler heading into Monday’s game. He made Jones look good even before halftime, as Williams tallied 1.5 sacks and 4 QB hits heading into the break.

Williams’ first-half production already exceeded his season totals with the Jets. He had just 1.0 sack and 3 QB hits in his eight games with New York before the trade. The change of scenery may have woken Williams up, much to the delight of Jones.