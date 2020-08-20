Cowboys’ La’el Collins in minor car crash

La’el Collins was involved in a car crash on Thursday that kept him out of the Dallas Cowboys’ practice.

According to the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken, the crash was considered to be minor.

Another team source characterized the situation with Cowboys RT La’el Collins as “minor.” A relief. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 20, 2020

The good news is that Collins seems to be OK. The bad news is he still has not practiced for the Cowboys yet.

Gehlken says Collins hasn’t participated in team drills through five practices, though he has done some work on the side with trainers.

On top of Collins not practicing in team drills, left tackle Tyron Smith exited practice early on Thursday with a minor hamstring issue.

The 27-year-old right tackle is entering the second year of a five-year, $50 million deal he signed with Dallas last year. He has only missed one game in the past three seasons.