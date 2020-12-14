Cowboys make public decision on Mike McCarthy’s future

Mike McCarthy’s first season with the Dallas Cowboys has been a huge disappointment, but the head coach is not going anywhere.

It has been widely assumed and reported that McCarthy would remain with the Cowboys in 2021, but the team has now removed any doubt. During his appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Monday, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said McCarthy will return as head coach next season.

“There will be absolutely no change with coach McCarthy. I am surprised someone would question these unprecedented situations that everybody’s been in,” Jones said. “On top of that, no one’s making excuses, but we’ve had some challenges in the injury category. If you look at his track record, and his pedigree, he’s consistently won year-in-and-year out. We have the utmost confidence this ship is going to be righted quickly.”

The Cowboys improved to 4-9 with a convincing win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Their defense has been a major issue all season, but the unit has shown some signs of improvement in recent weeks.

It would be unfair to judge any head coach based on one season — let alone one that lost his starting quarterback to a season-ending ankle injury. McCarthy’s tenure in Dallas has not gotten off to a strong start, but there was never any real risk of him losing his job in Year 1.