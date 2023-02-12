Dak Prescott booed at Super Bowl

Dak Prescott was booed at the Super Bowl on Sunday for a perfect reason.

Prescott was presented with the Walter Payton Man of the Year award by last year’s winner Andrew Whitworth. When Prescott was introduced, the fans booed.

Dak Prescott really got booed 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Fam5OQIbaP — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 12, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles had a heavy fan presence at the game, so they stayed true to form and booed the star quarterback for their division rival. You have to love it.

Here is a video taken from inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona by reporter Jori Epstein that shows the fans booing.

True to form, Eagles fans in the house heartily boo Cowboys QB Dak Prescott when he’s presented as Walter Payton Man of the Year pic.twitter.com/SiXBDGCSDG — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 12, 2023

Philly fans are among the most passionate in sports. Not only did they roll hard to the Super Bowl to support their team, but they made sure to let everyone know that they were there. Even Prescott smiled knowing that Eagles fans weren’t giving him a break despite him winning a good-guy award.