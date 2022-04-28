Report: 1 team trying hard to move up in NFL Draft

Few teams appear to be particularly interested in moving up in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft, but there may be one exception.

The Dallas Cowboys have been making calls about moving up, according to Mike Fisher of SI. The Cowboys are reportedly “desperate” to move into the top 14 or so, and have one specific player in mind that they are trying to get. The report did not reveal which player the Cowboys are said to be after.

Part of the calculus is reportedly that the Cowboys only have a first-round grade on 14 to 16 players, suggesting they will need to move up from No. 24 in order to land a player they truly feel is worth the pick.

This really should not come as a surprise. The Cowboys are usually aggressive in the draft, and Jerry Jones has openly admitted that moving up might interest him. Whether they can find a deal good enough to do so before Thursday remains to be seen.