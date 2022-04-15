Dan Campbell reportedly not a fan of 1 potential Lions draft pick

The Detroit Lions are big on organizational culture under coach Dan Campbell, and that may be bad news for one top NFL Draft prospect.

The Lions are unlikely to be a fit for Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. Thibodeaux is not seen as a culture fit in Detroit, and one source said Campbell is “not a fan” of the defensive lineman.

The Lions are not the only team with concerns about Thibodeaux. Some rumors have had him slipping out of the top five of the draft. That would be quite the fall for someone who came into the 2021 season as a potential first overall selection.

Thibodeaux, for his part, has been dismissive of the naysayers. Unfortunately for him, he reportedly has failed to convince the Lions, which may see him fall down the draft board.