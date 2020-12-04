 Skip to main content
Darius Slay not happy with DeAngelo Hall over criticism

December 3, 2020
by Larry Brown

Darius Slay

Darius Slay is not happy with DeAngelo Hall over some criticism thrown his way.

Hall, a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback who last played in 2017, appeared on NFL “Total Access” for a cornerback/wide receiver matchup breakdown. The matchup was Slay and Davante Adams since Slay’s Philadelphia Eagles face Adams’ Green Bay Packers in Week 13.

In his analysis of the upcoming matchup, Hall showed how Slay was overmatched by Seattle’s DK Metcalf in Week 12.

In one example of Slay’s poor play, Hall said Slay should have gone underneath but went over the top on Metcalf “almost like you scared against DK Metcalf.”

Hall also said that Slay had “bad eyes” in one play against Metcalf.

Here’s the video:

Word of Hall’s analysis must have gotten back to Slay, because he tweeted at the former Pro Bowler.

Slay got hammered by Metcalf in Week 12, so the criticism is fair. If he doesn’t want people saying that sort of thing, he needs to play better. Facing off against Adams will be the kind of challenge he needs to take advantage of to turn the conversation. But Slay never has been shy about his Twitter behavior, so this is no exception.

