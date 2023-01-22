Darius Slay was so fired up during awesome postgame interview

The Philadelphia Eagles put on a show for the fans at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night, and no one appreciated the atmosphere more than veteran defensive back Darius Slay.

After the Eagles put a 38-7 beating on the New York Giants in the Divisional Round, Slay was asked what it was like to play in such a rowdy environment. He could not have been more enthusiastic with his response.

Slay described the atmosphere in Philly as “mind-blowing” and “electric.” He did so while dropping a million S-bombs. You can see the video below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language:

Darius Slay on the atmosphere in his first playoff game at the Linc. “Shit was lit af.” #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gEy1iik4v2 — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) January 22, 2023

Slay spent the first seven years of his career with the Detroit Lions. He was traded to Philadelphia prior to the 2020 season, and the Eagles won just four games that year. They then went 9-8 last year and lost in the Wild Card round. The point is Slay has played on a lot of losing teams, so you can understand why he was so excited after Saturday’s huge win.