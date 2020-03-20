Davante Adams says Keenan Allen is WR he would most like to play alongside

Davante Adams has one fellow Pro Bowl receiver that he would want to team up with in a perfect world.

During a Twitter Q&A session on Friday, the Green Bay Packers star replied to a user who asked him “What other WR in the league would you wanna have on the other side of 12 [quarterback Aaron Rodgers]?” Adams pointed to Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen.

Indeed, the 27-year-old Allen has become one of the more underrated receivers in the league, pulling down 1,199 yards and six touchdowns last season despite the uneven quarterback play of an aging Phillip Rivers. He is also entering his final season under contract with the Chargers.

While the Packers do seem confident in their other receivers besides Adams, he can still dream, especially with a clear-cut No. 2 target for Rodgers yet to truly emerge.