Davante Adams pushes cameraman to ground after MNF loss

Davante Adams was not happy after his Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 30-29 on Monday night, and he took out some frustration on someone working during the game.

Adams was seen heading towards the tunnel to the locker room after the game. As he approached the tunnel, he shoved a cameraman who was holding some equipment. The man was knocked completely off balance and fell to the ground.

pic.twitter.com/ED7xXuAmaW #Raiders Davante Adams pushes a camera man as he leaves the field. #RaiderNation — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 11, 2022

Adams was so angry he didn’t even realize what he had done and stop to check on the person.

The man just seemed to be in the wrong place at the wrong time and just happened to cross in front of an angry person’s path.

Adams had 3 catches for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns, but a pass he thought he had caught on 3rd-and-1 on the Raiders’ final drive was overturned and ruled incomplete. His team lost the game and blew a 17-0 lead in the second quarter.

All that contributed to Adams’ anger following the loss, but there was no excuse for his reckless and dangerous behavior.

The Raiders receiver publicly apologized to the man while speaking with reporters after the game.

“I want to apologize to the guy … some guy was running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me when we were coming off the field. I bumped into him and kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground. So I want to say sorry to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me. Shouldn’t have responded that way … so I want to apologize for that,” Adams told the media.