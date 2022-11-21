Davante Adams taunts Broncos fans after catching winning TD in OT

Davante Adams had the winning catch for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and he did some taunting afterwards.

The Raiders and Denver Broncos were in overtime tied at 16, and the Raiders got the ball first. They only needed three plays to end things.

On their second play, Foster Moreau caught a 33-yard pass. That gave the Raiders a 1st-and-10 at the Denver 35. Derek Carr took advantage of a blown coverage and threw a pass to Adams, who cruised into the end zone for the winning touchdown.

After making his touchdown catch, Adams taunted Broncos fans by waving at them.

Davante Adams Waves goodbye to Broncos fans pic.twitter.com/vrHagqF8e4 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 21, 2022

That’s a cold move by Adams.

The former Packers star had 7 catches for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns. This marked Adams’ third straight big game for the Raiders. He’s up to 10 touchdown catches this year and headed for yet another big statistical season.

Both the Raiders and Broncos are now 3-7.