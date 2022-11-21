 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 20, 2022

Davante Adams taunts Broncos fans after catching winning TD in OT

November 20, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read

Davante Adams holds up his hand

Davante Adams had the winning catch for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and he did some taunting afterwards.

The Raiders and Denver Broncos were in overtime tied at 16, and the Raiders got the ball first. They only needed three plays to end things.

On their second play, Foster Moreau caught a 33-yard pass. That gave the Raiders a 1st-and-10 at the Denver 35. Derek Carr took advantage of a blown coverage and threw a pass to Adams, who cruised into the end zone for the winning touchdown.

After making his touchdown catch, Adams taunted Broncos fans by waving at them.

That’s a cold move by Adams.

The former Packers star had 7 catches for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns. This marked Adams’ third straight big game for the Raiders. He’s up to 10 touchdown catches this year and headed for yet another big statistical season.

Both the Raiders and Broncos are now 3-7.

Article Tags

Broncos FansDavante AdamsDenver Broncos fans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus