Falcons DC has fantastic response to roughing the passer call

The Atlanta Falcons fell victim to a controversial roughing the passer call that cost them a chance at a comeback in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The call has clearly provoked anger around the team, including among the coaching staff.

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was asked about the call in his Thursday media session. The veteran coach managed to follow the old rule of not saying anything at all if you don’t have anything nice to say.

Falcons DC Dean Pees on the Grady Jarrett roughing the passer call. Long stare. "My wife told me do not say anything." Did your wife actually tell you that? "Yeah." — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 13, 2022

You have to respect it. We know how Pees feels about the call. He would probably only get himself in hot water with the league if he aired his unfiltered feelings.

Most who saw the play in question would probably understand Pees’ assessment here. Unfortunately for the Falcons, there is little they can do but move on and hope it does not happen again.