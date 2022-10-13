 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 13, 2022

Falcons DC has fantastic response to roughing the passer call

October 13, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dean Pees on the practice field

Jun 14, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees on the field during Minicamp at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons fell victim to a controversial roughing the passer call that cost them a chance at a comeback in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The call has clearly provoked anger around the team, including among the coaching staff.

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was asked about the call in his Thursday media session. The veteran coach managed to follow the old rule of not saying anything at all if you don’t have anything nice to say.

You have to respect it. We know how Pees feels about the call. He would probably only get himself in hot water with the league if he aired his unfiltered feelings.

Most who saw the play in question would probably understand Pees’ assessment here. Unfortunately for the Falcons, there is little they can do but move on and hope it does not happen again.

Article Tags

Atlanta FalconsDean PeesRoughing the Passer
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus