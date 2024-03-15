Deion Sanders has major preference about where son Shedeur gets drafted

Deion Sanders is already thinking ahead to son Shedeur’s NFL Draft experience next year, and if it is up to the Colorado coach, the quarterback will not land just anywhere.

Sanders appeared on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio on Friday and discussed the likelihood of Caleb Williams being drafted by the Chicago Bears. The Colorado coach suggested that Williams could have a problem adapting to the Chicago weather after spending his last two years playing at USC. That prompted Sanders to say he did not want his son going to a cold weather city in the draft in 2025.

“Like, I don’t want my kid going nowhere cold next year,” Sanders said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “He grew up in Texas. He played in Jackson, played in Colorado. Season’s over before it gets cold in Colorado. I’m just thinking way ahead. I don’t want that for him.”

That outcome may not be up to Sanders unless he wants to make himself vocal about it prior to the draft. Shedeur is viewed as a potential first round pick in 2025, and if he continues to excel at Colorado, he might be in contention to go No. 1. Either way, the draft decision probably will not be in Sanders’ hands.

Shedeur has shown that he is not lacking in confidence when it comes to his NFL future. It is entirely possible he does not share his father’s concerns about weather.