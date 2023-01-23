 Skip to main content
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

January 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
DeMeco Ryans on the field after a game

Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans walks off the field after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so.

Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote himself fully to preparing for Sunday’s NFC divisional game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ryans still interviewed with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. While not confirmed, the interview cancellation seems to be down to timing and not a lack of interest in either position, so one wound figure that those interviews will ultimately be rescheduled.

After a very successful two-year stint as 49ers defensive coordinator, Ryans appears to have a strong chance of landing a job this cycle. He will just have to find the time to sit for all his possible interviews.

