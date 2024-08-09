Denard Robinson arrest video paints troubling picture for ex-Michigan star

Denard Robinson was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and a video from the incident paints a troubling picture for the former Michigan quarterback.

TMZ on Thursday obtained body cam footage from police in Ann Arbor, Mich., which is where Robinson was arrested on April 15. Robinson had crashed into a street sign and was asleep behind the wheel of his car when police arrived on the scene. One officer could be heard saying he was banging on Robinson’s window so hard that he has no idea how the window didn’t break.

Police and first responders were just about to break Robinson’s car window to get to him when the 33-year-old woke up. He then started motioning with his hands and mumbling incoherently. When an officer asked Robinson how he crashed the car, Robinson put his hands in the air and said “no crashing.”

Once Robinson got out of the vehicle, he continued to slur his words and told police he lives right around the corner. He would not answer where he had come from and denied crashing his car. Robinson claimed he had parked his car despite it having come to rest on the median of a main road after he crashed into a street sign. He kept telling police that he “didn’t do anything.”

Eventually, officers performed field sobriety tests. Robinson appeared to fail them and then refused a breathalyzer, at which point he was placed under arrest.

You can see the full 6-minute video here.

Robinson has pleaded not guilty to the OWI charge despite having a reported blood-alcohol level of .158, which is nearly twice the legal limit in the state of Michigan. He had been working at his alma mater but was first suspended after the arrest and then lost his job.

Robinson is best known for his time as Michigan’s quarterback from 2009-2012. He became famous for playing with his shoelaces untied, earning him the nickname “Shoelace.” He was drafted in the fifth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013 and lasted four seasons with them.