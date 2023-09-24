Derek Carr leaves game with shoulder injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr suffered a concerning-looking injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Carr landed hard on his shoulder after being sacked by Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary. The veteran quarterback stayed down and was escorted to the locker room, and later ruled out of the game.

Here's a video of the Derek Carr injury, looks pretty awful.https://t.co/xu91pq9Vaupic.twitter.com/wshnDNtl2g — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 24, 2023

Derek Carr has been ruled OUT for the rest of the game. https://t.co/qg01sS0Zb5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

This has to be a massive concern for the Saints, who worked hard to bring Carr in as their new franchise quarterback during the offseason. While he had not been dominant in his first two games, he still had the Saints 2-0 and up 17-0 in Green Bay at the time of the injury.

Carr was replaced by Jameis Winston, who would presumably take over if the starter is forced to miss significant time.