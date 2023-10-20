Derek Carr directs frustration to Saints OC Pete Carmichael again

Derek Carr on Thursday expressed frustration toward New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael for the second game in a row.

In Week 6 on Sunday, the Saints lost 20-13 at the Houston Texans. Carr was recorded by a fan on video yelling in the direction of Carmichael. Carr later apologized to Carmichael and said he was upset over some miscommunication.

Some clarity on this. Derek Carr said he wasn’t angry at Pete Carmichael here. It was Carr voicing his frustration about miscommunications that existed within the offense and prevented them from executing on the 4th down play. Carr actually apologized to Pete on the plane. https://t.co/S939tm1B4u — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) October 16, 2023

In the Saints’ 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ in Week 7 on Thursday night, Carr was at it again. He was seen getting upset when talking with Carmichael after the team failed to convert a 3rd-and-20, resulting in their first drive of the second half stalling.

Derek Carr and Pete Carmichael having a conversation after the last drive stalled. pic.twitter.com/6vOIyEImgr — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) October 20, 2023

The Saints had been called for holding to push them back to a 2nd-and-20 situation. On the next play, Carr threw to a spot where he thought Alvin Kamara was going to be. There was a clear miscommunication, because Carr thought Kamara was going to break off his route, but Kamara kept running. The Saints were able to convert a field goal to make it 17-9, but the offense was booed as they came off the field after the third down.

Kamara was suspended the first three games of the season and has only played four games with Carr. He made up with Carr on the sidelines and appeared to apologize for being wrong.

This is Carr’s first season with the Saints after spending his entire career with the Raiders. The offense is having multiple miscommunications this season.