Derrick Henry has perfect response to Khalil Mack’s comments

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry had the perfect response to some disrespectful comments from one of his recent foes.

Henry was asked Wednesday about remarks by Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack, who was dismissive of the Ravens running back’s 140-yard performance in Monday’s 30-23 win.

Henry did not take the bait, to say the least, and offered a simple two-word response.

“We won,” Henry told reporters.

Mack’s comments did largely come off sounding like sour grapes. The Ravens rushed for 212 yards as a team, and that was the biggest reason for their win over the Chargers. Mack likely knows that, and Henry’s response is only going to serve as salt in the wound.

The Ravens and Chargers will not face each other again in the regular season, but it is possible they meet in the playoffs. As long as the Ravens keep winning, Henry will not care about his yardage total. The fact that he is piling up big numbers while the team succeeds is just an added bonus.