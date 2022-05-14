Detroit Lions respond to snub on primetime games

The NFL officially released their 2022 regular-season schedule earlier this week and that included a full list of primetime games. But for the Detroit Lions, they couldn’t help but to notice they weren’t booked for any.

13 different teams were given five primetime games each and another four teams were given four. The Lions were the only team without a single primetime game.

👀 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 13, 2022

That tweet, as expected, generated a lot of mixed reactions. Lions fans found it amusing while others across the league poked fun at the team.

Although the Lions will not appear on Thursday Night Football or Monday Night Football this season, they will get one national game. Detroit will host the Buffalo Bills for the first Thanksgiving Day game of the year, which Americans will very much be tuned into.

And hey, if the Lions somehow come out firing and shock the league, they could still be flexed into a primetime game later in the season.