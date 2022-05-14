 Skip to main content
Detroit Lions respond to snub on primetime games

May 14, 2022
by Dan Benton
Jared Goff in a hat

Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) smiles on the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL officially released their 2022 regular-season schedule earlier this week and that included a full list of primetime games. But for the Detroit Lions, they couldn’t help but to notice they weren’t booked for any.

13 different teams were given five primetime games each and another four teams were given four. The Lions were the only team without a single primetime game.

That tweet, as expected, generated a lot of mixed reactions. Lions fans found it amusing while others across the league poked fun at the team.

Although the Lions will not appear on Thursday Night Football or Monday Night Football this season, they will get one national game. Detroit will host the Buffalo Bills for the first Thanksgiving Day game of the year, which Americans will very much be tuned into.

And hey, if the Lions somehow come out firing and shock the league, they could still be flexed into a primetime game later in the season.

