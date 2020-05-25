Devonta Freeman fires back at suggestion that he may retire

Devonta Freeman remains without an NFL contract, but that does not mean that he will just be riding off into the sunset.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested on Monday that the former Pro Bowl running back could “maybe” retire if he does not get the offer that he wants.

From NFL Now: Former #Falcons RB Devonta Freeman faces a tough reality for a talented veteran, as the prices have plummeted in an offseason like none other. pic.twitter.com/7LgWqO2kVP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 25, 2020

Freeman appeared to respond to the remarks in a post to his Twitter page.

“I got 10 more years in me,” he wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “Kill that fake retirement s–t. & Btw F all y’all!”

Freeman, who had been on the Atlanta Falcons for the last six years, recently turned 28 years old, which is around the point that production begins to dip for running backs not named Frank Gore. Freeman also struggled through an injury-riddled 2018 season and rushed for just 656 yards in 2019.

What can be said though is that Freeman is reportedly willing to sit out the 2020 campaign without an offer he sees fit for himself. That appears to be more so out of a desire to be paid what he is worth however rather than an inclination towards exiting stage left entirely.