Devonta Smith has strong response to concerns about his weight

Devonta Smith last season became the first wide receiver to win a Heisman Trophy in nearly 30 years, but the former Alabama star may not even be the first or second receiver taken in the draft this week. That has everything to do with his size, which is not something Smith envisions holding him back.

Smith reportedly weighed in at 166 pounds at his medical checkup in Indianapolis earlier this month. That, obviously, is quite undersized for an NFL player. Smith was asked about the size concerns during a Tuesday appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” and he said it is “irrelevant.”

“We play football. We’re in a football business. We’re not weightlifting. We’re not bodybuilders,” Smith said. “It’s football. That’s what we’re here for. All the other stuff is irrelevant.”

It goes without saying that strength is important in the NFL. Teams have concerns about Smith being pushed around by defensive backs, though that didn’t seem to impact him in college. Smith had 1,856 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns last season. He put up 215 yards and scored three touchdowns in the national championship game against Ohio State.

Smith said he believes he has an advantage over some of his peers because he is more than just a big-play receiver.

“I can do everything — inside, outside, you can put me on special teams,” he said. “There is nothing I can’t do. No job is too big. Wherever you want to plug me in at I can do that. So, that just gives me an advantage.”

To his credit, Smith has had some great responses when asked about his weight ahead of the draft. It’s not often that an NFL team can draft a Heisman Trophy winner in the middle of the first round, but that may be where Smith goes. If he can overcome the size concerns, he could turn out to be the biggest steal in the draft.